Quantico Row: Pooja Bhatt steps in to defend Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s international TV show Quantico is in the midst of a raging controversy for showing Indians as terrorists, in its latest episode. Ever since the episode went on air, people have been questioning the intention of the makers and debating if they had some agenda behind what they showed on the show. Even after ABC network and Priyanka apologised, protests refuse to die down.

Pooja Bhatt took to twitter to slam the haters and support Priyanka.

When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself Internationally we claim her achievements as our own & then threaten to ban her films & make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?

— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 11, 2018

Trolls picked on her as well and one of them reads, “Started doing drugs now?” Pooja gave it back to him like a boss and replied, “Yes it is a drug called ‘reality’. Goes well with ‘tolerance’ & can be enhanced with a pinch or truckload of salt depending on one’s outlook to life.”

Yes it is a drug called ‘reality’. Goes well with ‘tolerance’ & can be enhanced with a pinch or truckload of salt depending on one’s outlook to life. 😊 pic.twitter.com/I9HvSv0J0U — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 11, 2018

Pooja’s father Mahesh Bhatt also backed her and slammed that troller.

Trying to make a person who is blinded by his belief see reality is like trying to free a paranoid schizophrenic of his delusions. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 11, 2018

Earlier Priyanka Chopra apologised on Twitter she tweeted, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change (sic).”