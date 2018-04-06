Quantico 3 promo has Priyanka Chopra aka Alex Parrish in a different avatar; check it out

Quantico 3 starring Priyanka Chopra is all set to hit the TV screens. The promo gives peek in Alex Parrish’s life, played Priyanka Chopra and will surely leave you with curiosity to watch more. What’s interesting about the promo is that actress is seen in a different avatar. The badass cop talks about her life. As shown in the promo, Alex stays in disguise in Ireland. But at the end of the trailer, Alex is shown having a gun in the hand.

The trailer, which begins with Alex walking in a Vineyard on a bright day, ends with Alex having a gun. The trailer will make audience and fans to want to watch more. This season, unlike the first and second ones which have 22 episodes, has 13 episode.

The actress will be soon featuring in two Hollywood films. She will be starring in A Kid Like Jake which also stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. The film received positive reviews at Sundance Festival. Priyanka Chopra’s second Hollywood film is ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ starring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood film was Jai Gangaajal, which was released in 2016. The actress will be soon working in a Bollywood film, says a report. Reports also say that Chopra will be coming to India in May for her upcoming Bollywood film.