Quantico 3: Priyanka Chopra shoots for kidnapping scene in New York; see pics

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting in New York for American TV series Quantico 3. The actress was shooting for a thrilling kidnapping sequence in NYC.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in her casual attire. She wore a black sleeveless T-shirt, black leather jacket with a blue denim jeans. She completed her look with ankle-length leather booties with heels and black aviator glares with golden rims.

This is the third season of Quantico. It will have only 13 episodes, unlike its previous two seasons which had 22.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up the shooting of two Hollywood films like A Kid Like Jak and Isn’t it Romantic in which she is playing a small supporting role. Reportedly she told her fans not expect much. She said, “Please don’t go for them as Priyanka Chopra films. I just play small supporting parts, but they are amazing stories, which I wanted to be a part of.”