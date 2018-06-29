Puzzle trailer: Irrfan Khan uses philosophy to solve life’s puzzle

The trailer of Irrfan Khan’s upcoming movie Puzzle is released today. This is Irrfan’s Hollywood project with director Marc Turtletaub and it also has Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald in lead. The film is a beautiful relationship between two people who are connected by one important piece that sets in motion a true change.

Talking more about the trailer, it shows the struggle of a woman who wants to discover something in life, so she finds her unique talent of solving puzzles where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined.

But her life takes a turn when she meets champion puzzler, Robert (Irrfan), who is looking for a partner for a jigsaw puzzle competition.

The movie is slated to release on July 13. However, Irrfan Khan is suffering from rare disease and for the treatment, he is in London.

Earlier Irrfan wrote a post on Facebook about his struggle and pain he got from the disease.