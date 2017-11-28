Puru Chibber loves exercising with his dogs

Puru Chibber says he enjoys working out with his dogs. “They need to be walked and played with numerous times a day. This means that I’m getting 15 minutes of exercise a day… I enjoy exercising with my dogs,” Puru said.

Puru, who is known for shows like “Pavitra Rishta”, “Naamkarann” and “Reporters”, says he gets emotional benefit from animals. “Not only my pet dogs, but even the other (animals) I see on the streets attract me to go and pamper them. Having a dog has the same emotional benefit as that of a human friendship, I feel,” he added.