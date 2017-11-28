Punjabi legends to redefine Bollywood music for T-series Mixtape Punjabi

Daler Mehndi, Hans Raj Hans, Harbhajan Mann , Mika Singh, Sukhbir, Harshdeep Kaur, Neha Kakkar and many to perform on ‘Tseries Mixtape Punjabi’

After having a fabulous start with T-series Mixtape Season 1 which garnered over 200 million views plus across the country with episodes featuring renowned artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Shaan, Salim Merchant, Neha Kakkar and many more. Leaving no stone unturned for its viewers, T-series is back with an all-new special edition of Mixtape Punjabi featuring celebrated singers like Daler Mehndi, Hans Raj Hans, Mika Singh, Sukhbir, and many more. wide-ranging instruments are used to create an expressive mix of evergreen Punjabi chartbusters. Mixtape Punjabi is one mighty treat for music lovers curious to swim in an ocean of endless music.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Mixtape Punjabi’ will witness a powerful ensemble of melody, groove and smooth rhythms. Weaving 14 musical episodes with 25 singers, each episode will see a lively duet or solo performance on a mix of all-time favorite Punjabi songs ranging from famous Bollywood Punjabi love anthems; Heart touching Punjabi folk; Traditional harmonies; favorite Bollywood Punjabi dance number and much more. Staying true to its vibe, this special edition of Mixtape Punjabi will witness the magic of Punjabi singers & musicians crafting a perfect medley that springs soul to their performance. T-series, known for hosting the best musical talent and artists, has been instrumental in bringing together creative artists under one stage, which brings a distinctive charm to the show.

Bhushan Kumar adds, ‘After the humongous response of Mixtape season 1, fans wanted more and thus we decided to tap Punjabi songs as it is a huge market in India and has hit songs with millions of views. With renowned Punjabi artists and musicians coming together, this special edition of Mixtape Punjabi will give you variety in the arrangement of songs and a brilliant musical experience.’

Uniting over 25 well-known Punjabi singers & musicians who have captured the hearts of over millions across the world are all set to showcase their versatility with their chartbusters. The huge line-up of artist includes Jashan, Bindrakhiya, Jaspinder, Daler Mehndi, Hans Raj Hans, Navraj Hans, Harshdeep Kaur, Harbhajan Mann, Akriti Kakkar, Amruta Fadnavis, Sukhbir, Sukhwinder, Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor , Mehak Malhotra, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa , Gippy Grewal ,Hardy Sandhu, Deep Money , Akhil Sachdeva, Milind Gaba, Amber Vashist, Gupz Shera, Sharry Mann. T-series Mixtape prides itself on providing a musical platform, which bridges barriers, celebrates diversity and encourages the artist to be at their best.

The show has been directed by Ahmed Khan, who has created the best vibe for a visual treat. Infusing these songs back into modern times, Abhijit Vaghani has added a vibrant touch of rare instruments like Mandolian, Bagalbacha, Chimta, Bugchu, Chellos, Ghatam, Xylophone, Alghozam, Shehnai and many more. These beautiful mixes will surely take you on a time ride.

Music director of the show, Abhijit Vaghani comments, ‘ Mixtape Punjabi is bigger than Mixtape 1. We have gone bigger with production. We have experimented a lot with fusion. After that, I got an idea that let’s just explore the regional side of our country and what best we could do is Punjabi. Becuase, we all dance to Punjabi songs at parties and its almost like a universal language in India. And it’s beautiful even the sad songs. And of course, combine it with experimental production which is commercial and making it go out in clubs and you know all the sad songs.. featuring all the legends which like Hans Raj Hans, Harbhajan Mann, Daler Mehndi all of them. It just feels like it’s a blast and it’s an unbelievable season’.

T-series Mixtape Punjabi is set to premiere in December 2017 on Youtube. Redefine your music playlist, as these artists are ready to slay with their mesmerizing performances. Music, regardless of linguistic boundaries and timespan, never fails to entrance us. Such is the beauty of music. Get set to take off on a musical journey once again with T-series Mixtape Punjabi.