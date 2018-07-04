Punjabi actress to play girl next door in Remo D’souza’s ‘Nawabzaade’

Mumbai: Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, known for her work in movies like “Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De” and “Happy Go Lucky”, says she will play the girl next door in “Nawabzaade”, produced by Remo D’souza. “Nawabzaade” will be her Bollywood debut.

“I have received a lot of appreciation and warmth for my work in Punjabi films and expect to entertain the viewers equally with my first Bollywood film and receive the same kind of response,” Isha said in a statement.

“I play an innocent, girl next door who steals the hearts of three friends essayed by Raghav Juyal, Puneet Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. I am happy to have received such a role because I always wanted to play such characters. I did not want to make my debut in a glamorous avatar.” Presented by T-Series and produced by D’souza under Remo D’souza Entertainment and directed by Jayesh Pradhan, the film will hit the screens on July 27.