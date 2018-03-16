PUNGI! Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra trolled again; when will they stop their PDA romance 

Bigg Boss 11 famous couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra aka PUNGI got trolled once again. Yes, as we all know that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s romantic kiss picture went viral on the social media last weekend, since then people have been talking about that picture till now. But it seems like Puneesh and Bandgi didn’t resist the PDA here also as they copied Virushka’s kiss picture pose and clicked their selfie.

Well, this is not the first time that Puneesh and Bandgi aka PUNGI are getting into controversy. Earlier, there were reports stating that Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra were thrown out of the house, but later they clarified the whole scene by claiming it untrue.

Moreover, their PDA romance during their Bigg Boss 11 journey was the talk of the town. After all, Puneesh was a married man and Bandgi was already dating a guy named Dennis Nagpal out of the show. But their coziness in the house had raised many questions by housemates as well as outsiders.

But when we asked Bandgi about their relationship after elimination, she said, “It’s true. Our relationship was very genuine. We didn’t even know how it becomes so stronger day by day. And I know, ever since I came out of the house, how much I’m missing him. I have been missing everything, every moment.”

Puneesh Sharma shared their snap imitating Virushka on the Instagram with a caption, “❤”

❤️ A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:16am PDT

Well, ever since they posted their snap, social media users started trolling them with many nasty comments.

Read comments here: