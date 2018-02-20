Pulkit Samrat says for him every film is a new assignment

Pulkit Samrat, who starred in the 2017 hit film “Fukrey Returns” and is now tied up with two movies, says he does not get affected by success or failure and prefers to move on with his next project. His two films, “3 Storeys” and “Veerey Ki Wedding”, are releasing in March. Asked if he is feeling the pressure to deliver more hit movies, Pulkit said, “I do not carry hangover of success to my new film. For me, every film is a new assignment. Therefore, I start it with fresh energy. I don’t let success or failure affect me.”

Though he has worked in some of the successful films like “Fukrey” and “Fukrey Returns”, most of his solo lead movies such as “Sanam Re” and “Junooniyat” failed to work at the box office.

Does he regret choosing films that did not work? “No, not really because I have learnt something from each film…. Filmmaking is a very collaborative effort and success comes when every part of filmmaking works correctly,” he said.

“3 Storeys” is a film set in a ‘chawl’ of Mumbai city. The film tries to capture the microcosm of human existence in the busy city. Giving an insight into his character, Pulkit said: “My character looks like a simple guy….The person next to him would be in doubt whether he is a good man who can be trusted or should he be avoided. It is a very interesting and mysterious character. I think this is the first time that I am doing something which is so multi-layered and that is what excited me while reading the script.”

The actor got to work with one of his childhood favourite actresses — Renuka Shahane for the first time. “We (the cast) had an extensive workshop. There, we opened up so well. She (Renuka) is such an enthusiastic actress and we all learnt so much just by observing her. She was always excited to say how differently we can do the scene. We improvised and rehearsedÂ.and her energy encouraged all of us to put our best game forward,” shared Pulkit.