Pulkit Samrat gets spammed!

Being one of the hottest poster boys of new-age cinema, one would imagine that Pulkit Samrat has a huge female fan following. But recent turn of events reveal that the talented actor has attention from the men too.

Pulkit who rose to fame with Fukrey, Sanam Re and Fukrey Returns, is no stranger to stardom and its drawbacks. Lately, an obsessed fan badgered the actor with incessant messages on his social media handles. Soon enough, the same fan tried to contact his brother too. As if that was not bad enough, when all his attempts failed to get Pulkit to reply failed, he began sending nude pictures to him.

Pulkit says, “Many people send me sweet messages, but this particular man overstepped the line. After he failed to get any response from me, he started spamming my brothers’ inbox with obscene pictures. I immediately blocked him and informed my team, who tried to connect with the cyber-crime cell.”