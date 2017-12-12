‘Proud that turban guy is a lead’, Says actor Angad Bedi

As he speaks to Nikita Wadhawan about giving up the turban for Bollywood and being part of the biopic brigade

After ending 2016 on a high with critically acclaimed film Pink, actor Angad Bedi is set to do the same with 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH). The model-turned-actor will play Salman Khan’s second in command in the film. While TZH gave him a chance to brush shoulder with Salman, Anagd is also looking forward to enter the leagues of biopic with Soorma. A full Punjabi ensemble will have Angad share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and reunite his PINK co-star Taapasse Pannu. While he may have picked up India’s national sport Hockey, his heart still lies with cricket.

What can we expect from Soorma?

It is more of an emotional story than sports story. It is how so many people made so many sacrifices for him to be where he is especially after the shootout. It is a beautiful relationship between Sandeep (Singh) and Brikram (Singh), and though Bikram was a better play he couldn’t qualify due to unfair politics.

Was it different working with Taapsee again?

No, even during PINK she did not let me talk and even in Soorma she doesn’t let me talk. She is the boss of the film. With Taapsee I have a very comfortable equation and in this film, all three of us are Sikhs so it is a very crowded (laughs). But apart from that is fun to work with Taapsee and as an actor she is very talented.

What do you like most about working with Diljit Dosanjh?

I love Diljit’s style quotient the way he dresses and carries himself. I just love him on social networking sites, my whole day can go just browsing through his pics. He has been training very hard for this film. He has been very committed to his fitness, irrespective of when we finish shooting he will complete his fitness training for that day.

How was it learning from the legends (Sandeep and Bikram) themselves?

Sandeep and Bikram have been teaching us a lot of hockey and we have to thank them a lot. They both are such towering personalities Sandeep is 6.2ft and Bikram is 6.5ft. They are also very nice and loving that Diljit and I have found a family in them now.

Was it more fun on the sets of Soorma since all of you were speaking Punjabi?

Yes, it was much more relaxing. Taapsee feels that she has the upper hand but when Diljit and I, we try to pull her leg. But I love her and her career graph.

Today if someone asked you to choose between cricket and hockey, what would you choose?

I would still choose cricket, I love to bat. It also comes very naturally to me but I have picked up hockey as well.

As Sikh, when you decided to enter the industry you had to cut your hair, how comfortable was your family with that decision?

No a lot. Yes, there is an identity of the turban and I am also the decedent of Guru Nanakji. With Diljit coming in, people are proud of the turban, he is a good looking Sikh and is playing the main lead in Hindi films. I am proud of the facts that a turban guy is playing the lead today but when I came in that acceptance was not there.

After Diljit, do you feel if you stuck with your turban eventually they would have accepted you?

He walked into the industry with a lot of acceptance as he is such a big star in Punjab and brings in a lot of audience. I wish I can play a turban character in the future but people have accepted me this way. There are so many actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and many others have played a true Sikh guy in movies. It has even become a fashion statement.

When you decided to cut your hair, were you apprehensive ke log kya kahenge?

I have never worried about that. The minute you start thinking that you would be able to achieve what you wanted to. You need to have a sense of belief in yourself and I have the full backing of my family. It was a tough decision from me to move away from my hometown and come here, I am happy to get that acceptance.

Any other actor you wouldn’t mind spending screen space with?

I would love to work with Aamir Khan. I would also love to work with Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer (Singh) and with Varun Dhawan. They all a giving actors and they want the film to do well so they want all who are part of the film to do well.