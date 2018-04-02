Producer-writer Steven Bochco dies at 74

Washington DC: Veteran TV producer-writer, Steven Bochco, has died at the age of 74. The news about the creator of classics such as ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘NYPD Blue’ was broken by a family member in a statement to the Associated Press agency. According to the statement, Bochco died peacefully at 10.20 am on Sunday morning, i.e. April 01. Bochco had been battling a rare form of cancer for several years. He had had a life-prolonging transplant in 2014.

Bochco’s successful career included credits such as ‘L.A. Law’, ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’, ‘Commander in Chief’, ‘Raising the Bar’, among others – most of them related to the law genre. Bochco has won 10 primetime Emmy’s for his work, throughout his career.