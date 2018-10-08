Pro-Kannada groups burn Sunny Leone’s ‘Veeramadevi’ posters

After trying her luck in Bollywood films, former adult star Sunny Leone was all set to venture into South cinema. The actress was all set to make her debut as a lead actor by playing the role of Veeramadevi.

But her dream debut hit a roadblock as activist of Pro-Kannada groups Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has protested against Sunny’s casting in the film. Apparently the activist has stated that since Veeramadevi was a warrior princess which is of great importance to the state of Karnataka, they can’t see an adult star like Sunny playing the warrior princess.

Not only did Karnataka Rakshana Vedike carried out rallies against Leone but even burnt posters of the film in Benglaru where Sunny is seen as Veeramadevi. Let us tell you that it’s the same group which protested against Sunny Leone when she was to perform for the New Year’s eve, latter making the organizers cancelling the show.

Leone went through sword fighting and martial arts, to get into the skin of her character. Not only this, she has even shot for some portions of the film. With such major protest, the fate of the film Veeramadevi is definitely in troubled waters. Sunny was last seen in a web series titled “Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone”, which is based on Sunny’s life itself. The actress has also started shooting for the Hindi remake of 2012 Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet opposite Manish Paul.