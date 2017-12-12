Priyanka Sharma receives Mother Teresa Memorial award for Social Justice
New Delhi: Angelina Jolie, the Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), was among the first to take up the cause of fighting for the rights of refugees and displaced people. Global star Priyanka Chopra now takes the baton ahead as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
Touched by her compassion and deep connect with the young generation, the ‘Baywatch’ star has now been awarded the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice.
Since Priyanka wasn’t available to collect the award, her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra received it on her behalf.
“As a mother, I am immensely proud to have a child who is so compassionate and has so much kindness in her. She exemplifies the fact the more you give the more you get. Even as a child, she was influenced by Mother Teresa and has been supporting Prem Niwas in Bareilly,” she said.
“It is justifiable for her to receive this honourable award and I am immensely proud of her. I’m thankful and I’m sure she is humbled that her efforts have been recognised by the foundation that believes in helping the needy and supporting the deprived and raising funds for those who are impoverished,” she added.
JUST ARRIVED
- Priyanka Sharma receives Mother Teresa Memorial award for Social Justice
- Gujarat Assembly Elections Congress mocks PM Modi’s seaplane travel as ‘Hawa Hawai’
- CoA welcomes BCCI decision to host Afghanistan for first-ever Test
- Volvo XC60 Launched In India At Rs 55.9 Lakh
- Dragging Pakistan an ‘impious’ bid to win Gujarat polls: Shiv Sena
EDITOR’S PICK
When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma?
When will this madness end? When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma? When can…
Looking beyond headline GDP numbers
Since the release of GDP data for the second quarter of FY 17-18 by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on…
Gujarat awaits period of sobriety
Mani Shankar Aiyar was a diplomat and, from all accounts, a rather good diplomat. But that was in the past.…
We sorely miss the old-school parliamentarians. They were wise, witty and humorous, and said what they wanted to in a…
The unfinished business of tax reform
India’s modern tax reform agenda was defined by the reports of two celebrated task forces, both chaired by Vijay Kelkar.…