Priyanka Purohit’s 12-hour test

Priyanka Purohit, who plays the role of Chandini in “Half Marriage”, was put to test when one of the scene which required her to be wet from head to toe and stand under a rain shower. The scenes that had to be shot, took around 12 hours in total and left Priyanka and Tarun’s feet and hands wrinkled up.

“This is all a part and parcel of shoots. The character and the scene demanded this and thus we had to deliver it to the best of our abilities. The pain had to look real and guess the viewers will get to experience it when they see it. The crew was extremely supportive and I hope the audience will like it to,” said the actress.