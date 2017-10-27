Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator gets 15 nominations at Filmfare Awards Marathi 2017!

Priyanka Chopra’s debut Marathi film Ventilator produced by her production house Purple Pebble Pictures released in November last year continues to be an award season favorite as the heart-touching family drama has bagged top honors at several prestigious film festivals in India and overseas.

The family drama has now landed 15 nominations at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2017 held on 27th October including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male) – Jitendra Joshi, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) – Ashutosh Gowariker, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) – Sukanya Kulkarni, Best Music Album – Rohan Gokhale & Rohan Pradhan, Best Lyrics – Manoj Yadav, Best Production Design – Nikhil Kovale, Best Cinematography – Savita Singh, Best Original Story – Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Screenplay – Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Dialogue – Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Editing – Rameshwar Bhagat, Best Background Score – Rohan-Rohan and Best Sound Design – Sanjay Maurya and Allwyn Rego.

Not to forget that Ventilator had also bagged 3 honors at the National Film Awards.

In February this year, Rajesh Mapuskar won Best Screenplay award at the 15th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). The critically-acclaimed film took home 5 trophies at the coveted MATA Sanman Awards & also bagged Best Film Award at Zee Talkies Comedy Awards & at Sanskruti Kaladarpan Gaurav Rajani Awards 2017.

The fun family fiesta featuring a sterling ensemble cast of veteran actors from the Marathi film industry and theatre along with brilliant performances by Ashutosh Gowariker and Boman Irani have resonated with the audience. The unusual take on family values, customs, traditions and relations in Ventilator has been highly appreciated by cinema aficionados.

Dr. Madhu Chopra says, “It’s surreal! The credit goes to the entire team of Ventilator for making it a huge success. I’m grateful to the audience for appreciating the film, which is very close to my heart. Thank you, Filmfare!”

Priyanka Chopra says, “As a producer, I couldn’t have asked for anything more for my first Marathi venture. It’s such an honor for us at Purple Pebble Pictures and the entire team of Ventilator. 15 nominations… we’re truly overwhelmed. It’s a testament to Rajesh Mapuskar, Jitendra Joshi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Dr. Madhu Chopra and everyone who worked as a team, bringing their incredible skills to the mix and coming together to deliver such an amazing film. Thank you Filmfare for the recognition and huge congratulations to the entire team.”