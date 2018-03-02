Priyanka Chopra’s tribute to Sridevi: ”She was my childhood and one of the big reasons I became an actor”

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra couldn’t attend Sridevi’s last rite but she wrote a heart touching note for her. The actor wrote a note which was published in TIME Magazine, she wrote “She was born for the silver screen. As an artist who found her calling at the age of 4, she swapped playgrounds for movie sets and friends for directors, and made 70-mm film her canvas.”

Priyanka also shared her relationship with Sridevi, she wrote , “She was my childhood and one of the big reasons I became an actor. To refer to all of us as mere fans would be a disservice to her. When the news first broke of her passing, I was immobilized. All I could do then was listening to songs from her films, revisit her interviews and watch her iconic scenes over and over again. I knew I was not alone; millions were feeling that exact emotion of shock and loss. Her connection with the audience was so strong that each one of us has special memories linked to her.”

She even remembered the last time she met Sridevi, “My last memory of her is a red-carpet moment last December. In the frenzy of flashbulbs and whirring cameras, she pulled me into a tight hug and spoke lovingly and excitedly about her two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again.”, Priyanka Chopra wrote.

Even Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan gave tribute to the first female superstar of Bollywood and wrote an emotional message for her on their Twitter account. Sridevi died due to accidentally drowning in her bathtub in Dubai hotel and she was just 54-years-old.