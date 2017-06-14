Priyanka Chopras Prague diaries: Actress posts stunning pictures on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest actresses from India. Most of the time she is busy in shooting and film promotion. Recently, the actress was in Mumbai and spent quality time with family and friends, before she had to leave for her international commitments. PC is currently in Prague and she has shared beautiful pictures on her Instagram account.

She is having a jolly time with her team and the actress is looking stunning in her attire, which is a treat for her fans. Priyanka Chopra’s travelling style is definitely about blending comfort with style. Priyanka posed at Prague’s famous Charles Bridge and concluded the day with a team dinner in the vicinity.

She was last seen in Hollywood movie Baywatch and will next be seen in the television show Quantico. News is that Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Silas Howard’s independent film, A Kid Like Jake, which will also feature Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. The other film Priyanka may do is titled Isn’t It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson and co-starring Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

Priyanka recently quoted controversy when she along with her brother Siddharth, went to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. For those who do not know, it is a memorial to the murdered Jews of Europe. The monument was opened in 2005 to commemorate the three million Jewish victims of the Holocaust, killed by the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler.

The actress had taken a few selfies with her brother at the Holocaust Memorial and had posted them on her Instagram page. This was not liked by many people and they started trolling the actress for being disrespectful and insensitive.