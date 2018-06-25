Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra gives details of her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are rumoured to be dating for quite a while now. After attending the wedding of Nick’s cousin in New Jersey together, Priyanka and Nick recently visited India, where Nick met Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, the three of them were seen having dinner together at a upscale Mumbai restaurant.

Speaking to DNA, mother Madhu Chopra opened up about her first meeting with Nick Jonas. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well.” When asked about what she thought of Nick, she said, “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

The two arrived to Mumbai on Thursday night and did anything they can to avoid media. There were rumours earlier that Nick and Priyanka are planning to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

Their dating rumours, however, had already begun last month after Priyanka and Nick were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends.