Priyanka Chopra’s minimal clothes make Congress leaders angry, want her to be sacked as brand ambassador of Assam

Another controversy for Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra after she featured in Assam tourism calendar which was launched by Assam Tourism Development Corporation. The actress is a brand ambassador of Assam. Now the controversy is that Congress leader wants to remove Priyanka’s picture from the calendar as she is wearing minimal clothes and they also want Priyanka to be removed as brand ambassador of Assam.

MLA Nandita Das from Boko and another MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi had expressed their displeasure in the house, “The government should preserve the respect of the Assamese society. Frock is not an Assamese attire and the calendar pictures were not sober at all. The government should have known how to preserve the prestige of the Assamese society, instead they could have used the traditional mekhela sador. This is the reason we have protested against the calendar,” Kurmi told the portal TIME8. The MLA added, “There are a lot of talented Assamese actors, the government should look into this and accordingly appoint one.”

But Assam Tourism Development Corporation does not see anything wrong in the picture, “The calendar was made to promote Assam internationally. It has also been sent to prominent international tour operators and dignitaries,” Jayanta Malla Baruah, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) told G Plus, a Guwahati-based weekly. He added, “Priyanka Chopra is an international figure and her presentation in the calendar has not diminished Assam’s culture in any way.”