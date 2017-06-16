Priyanka Chopra’s live chat on Twitter

The actress takes time out of her busy schedule to chat with her fans on Twitter

Actress Priyanka Chopra says an artiste can act their way through the reel life, but off- camera one should stick to their own true selves. The 34-year-old actress, who was ranked social media’s favourite performer by Top Actors chart, a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, conducted a Q and A on the internet after she received the good news. Priyanka is currently shooting in Prague and started a quick #AskPC session with her Twitter followers. When one of the fans asked the “Quantico” actress how she manages to stay grounded in the challenging world of showbiz, she replied, “You have be a show at business, not in real life,” Priyanka said.

Moreover when a fan asked, “What’s the one advice to women who want to be achievers in their chosen field? Priyanka replied, “When you choose something give it your all,” On making a choice between her home and travels, the National Award-winning actress wrote, “Home is where the heart is. If you can’t carry your heart where you go you’ll always be homeless even at home,”

About love, she wrote it “absolutely exists. In beautiful forms all around. We just have to recognise it”. Priyanka also answered a fan’s question who asked her if she ever felt apprehensive about things. She said, “Everything I do something new I’m apprehensive. But courage of conviction is what I go with another fan asked her about how she deals with negativity and the “Bajirao Mastani” actress said that it’s hard and it hurts her too. The actress also said that haters don’t exist in her world, so she has nothing to say to them.

Another fan asked the 34-year-old actress about advice she would like to give to women who want to be achievers in their own chosen fields. Priyanka replied by saying: “When you choose something, give it your all,”

Priyanka also shared a heart-warming message for her mother’s birthday saying that Madhu Chopra is her “absolute rock”. “Happy birthday Ma. You are my absolute Rock. Thank you for teaching me your integrity and values. Owe you all that I am. Love you mostest,” Priyanka tweeted.

Priyanka along with her mother Madhu ventured into film production with the company Purple Pebble Pictures, which released the acclaimed Marathi comedy drama “Ventilator”.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in her maiden international film “Baywatch”, directed by Seth Gordon. She was seen playing a negative character, named Victoria Leeds, in the film. “Baywatch”, which was adapted from the 1990s popular TV show of the same name, also featured Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.—Agencies