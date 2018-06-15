Priyanka Chopra’s friends are not happy with her relationship with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made it official this weekend as they attended Nick’s cousin’s wedding as a couple. Nick has dated several celebrity women but he has never taken any of them to a family gathering, before.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step,” a source revealed to People.com.

Nick is absolutely possessive about Priyanka Chopra and is seeing a life term relationship with her, sources said to HollywoodLife..

HollywoodLife qouted a source saying, “Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple of children to boot. He doesn’t want to be a serial dater, and he hopes what he has with Priyanka turns into something very important in his life and he hopes that she is the one.”

His friends have earlier seen him falling in love and even they are convinced that it’s different this time.

“When they’re out together Nick only has eyes for Priyanka, and makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world. Nick is clearly head over heels for Priyanka. He’s even changed his phone screensaver to a cute photo of both of them, and programmed a special ring tone for whenever she calls him. Nick’s friends have never seen him this crazy about a girl before, everyone thinks this could be the real deal and go all the way to the altar,” the source added.

Well his efforts seem to working wonders as Priyanka is definitely loving his un-divided attention. “Nick is without a doubt the most romantic man Priyanka has ever dated. He’s such a gentleman and constantly goes out of his way to make her feel special. Nick is always sending Priyanka cute messages and funny memes that remind him of her, and he even writes her poetry, which she loves,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com.

The fans across the world have been showing love for the couple on social media , however sources say that Priyanka’s friends are not happy with their relationship

If the entertainment portal is to be believed then her friends are afraid that Nick might break Priyanka’s heart. “Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart. So, she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable,” a source close to the actress revealed.