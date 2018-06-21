Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Nick Jonas’ picture confirms her affection for the popstar

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making headlines with their intimate dinner dates, public outings and Instagram PDA. Well, the alleged couple have given us one more reason to raise brows. Despite the duo not confirming their relationship yet, it’s not that hard to read between the lines.

With a series of events occurring in the last couple of days, PeeCee and Nick have been quite active on each other’s Instagram profiles, commenting, following and more. Even though friends and family think of Nick as a player, it seems like none of it has affected Priyanka as the Quantico actress is smitten by the pop sensation.

When Nick took to his Instagram account to announce his performance at MTV awards, his ladylove was quick to comment with a red heart on it. The former Miss World has never been vocal about her personal life, but when you’ve been hit by the cupid it’s hard to resist displaying a teeny tiny amount of affection in public.

A source, in interaction with HollywoodLife, revealed, “Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple of children to boot. He doesn’t want to be a serial dater, and he hopes what he has with Priyanka turns into something very important in his life”, reported BollywoodLife.