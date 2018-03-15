Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comeback: Actress to shoot for Kalpana Chawla biopic?

Mumbai: There is a report that Priyanka Chopra is returning to India and will then be shooting for her upcoming biopic on Kalpana Chawla. Debutant director Priya Mishra too had earlier told a leading daily, “I have been working on it for the past seven years. A new production banner will back the project.”

There is no official confirmation from Priyanka’s side though speculation is pointing towards her starring in a Kalpana Chawla biopic. Insiders later confirmed saying, “Priyanka’s team has been involved in the project and have been planning the legwork of the film for the past one year.”

Recently, the desi girl had a live chat on Instagram with Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh. During the conversation, Ranveer requested her to comeback to India and do some Bollywood projects. And, if reports are to be believed, Ranveer’s wish will soon come true. PeeCee mentioned in a chat that her Bollywood comeback was “almost happening”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy with Hollywood films, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t it Romantic in Abroad. Currently, she is busy shooting for the third season of her spy thriller show Quantico in New York City.