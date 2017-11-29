Priyanka Chopra’s ‘A Kid Like Jake’ selected for Sundance Film Fest

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra is excited that her upcoming film “A Kid Like Jake” has been selected for the Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Silas Howard, the movie will be the 35-year- old actor’s second Hollywood outing, post “Baywatch”.

Priyanka took to Twitter to announce the news.

“When I read the script of #AKidLikeJake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of… A story that needed to be told and seen…

“And now it’s been selected for @sundancefest! I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing lil film we’ve made,” she wrote.

The “Quantico” star also tagged her castmates and Howard in the tweet.

Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer are in key roles.

“Thank you for being such an incredible team to work with,” she added.

Howard also tweeted, saying, “So excited ‘A Kid Like Jake’ will be in this powerful line-up! Congratulations to the whole team.”

Priyanka portrays Amal, a friend of Jake’s parents – played by Danes and Parsons, who is a newly-single mom trying to navigate the school system, along with her dating life.