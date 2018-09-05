Priyanka Chopra was not first choice for Bharat; Salman Khan reveals who was

People started calling Priyanka Chopra unprofessional after she quit Salman Khan’s Bharat just 5 days before the shooting of the film began. But now Salman Khan has revealed inside details from Bharat casting during the launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa, “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn’t do Bharat. I’m glad Katrina is part of the film. She was Atul’s [Agnihotri, producer] first choice. But Priyanka called Ali and said she wanted to do Bharat, so we considered her,” said the actor.

Salman also reacted on the news that Priyanka signed Chris Pratt’s Cowboy Ninja Viking over Bharat. He said, “I hope the other movie that she has signed, works out. Now that she is engaged, we are happy for her. I hope she gets married soon, has children and lives happily ever after.”

However, all things have come to rest, and we hope Bharat turns up to be biggest hit of Salman and Katrina’s career. During the launch of Bigg Boss 12 Salman revealed many details about the show and he praised previous contestant Gautam Gulati, “Gautam Gulati lost the plot in the first two weeks and after that, he turned everything around to win ‘Bigg Boss’ which is a commendable thing,” said Salman.