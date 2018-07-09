Priyanka Chopra to star in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has been roped in director-writer Shonali Bose’s next titled “The Sky Is Pink” and has already started prepping for the Hindi film. Priyanka on Sunday night shared a photograph of the film’s draft on her Instagram stories. The draft also mentioned that the film is written by Bose.

She captioned it: “And it begins… Prep. Hindi movie.”

The “Mary Kom” actress later posted a photograph of herself in a car enjoying looking at the Mumbai rains.

“The Sky Is Pink'” reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Bose has previously directed films like “Amu” and “Margarita with a Straw”. She even produced the 2012 film “Chittagong”.