Priyanka Chopra to postpone her wedding date to avoid clash with Deepika and Ranveer’s Mumbai wedding reception?

The most awaited events of the year, Deepika Ranveer and Priyanka Nick wedding, is something which everyone is eagerly waiting for. While the excitement for Ranveer and Deepika’s marriage has gone way higher after the duo announced their wedding date, people are still speculating about Priyanka and Nick’s wedding as neither the duo nor their family members have announced their wedding date.

But in a recent update, it’s being said that Priyanka and Nick will mostly tie the knot on December 2 which means, Priyanka and Nick’s wedding date will clash with Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception in Mumbai which is schedule on December 1.

While as much as 30 people are invited in Deepika and Ranveer’s marriage including only their close friends and family, Priyanka’s marriage with Nick will be a grand affair as it is estimated that around 200 guest are expected on their D-day. Before marriage Priyanka is supposed to have her Hen’s party in New York, her second home.

On work front where Deepika and Ranveer post wedding will commence shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal and Simba respectively, Priyanka will be commencing the shoot of ‘The Sky is Pink’ post marriage.