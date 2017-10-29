Priyanka Chopra to Mithali Raj: When celebs were trolled (unnecessarily) for their dress sense

As they say, ‘No one is perfect’. The facade of ‘perfect bodies’ is a tough role to live up to. It seems as if the celebrities are under a constant surveillance of the body shamers. In India, everyone loves to have an opinion, even if it means disrespecting a woman’s choice to dress the way she likes. Trolls who prowl the dark alleys of the web have time and again slut-shamed and chastised women for their choice of attire. Whether it’s a top exposing a cleavage or a dress revealing waxed legs, people will promptly deliver a sermon on how Indian morality is being outraged.

‘Slut-shaming’, defined as “the action or fact of stigmatising a woman for engaging in behaviour judged to be promiscuous or sexually provocative”, is the preferred pastime of these twisted Internet trolls, especially when it comes to celebrities.

Take a look at these women celebrities who were shamed on social media for choosing to wear, well clothes

Priyanka Chopra

Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Controversy’s favourite child, Priyanka Chopra was chastised for disrespecting the Tricolour on India’s Independence Day. PeeCee found herself immediately being slut-shamed after she posted a Boomerang of her wearing a tricoloured dupatta with a white top and denim jeans. While one user suggested legal action be taken against her, another went a step further and said that she disrespected the Tricolour by wrapping it around her ‘filthy body’. Interestingly, in May, this year, Priyanka was again slut-shamed for wearing a dress that revealed her legs during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

Deepika Padukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

‘Padmavati’ actress was skinny-shamed. In a flurry of nasty comments, users called her everything from ‘too weak’ to ‘ugly’ to outright disgusting comments bringing her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor as well. There were users who called the Padmavati actress to have some food while many called her to be anorexic. But this is not the first time when Deepika is attacked for her pictures on Instagram. Remember, the time when she was declared the sexiest woman by Maxim magazine and did a hot photoshoot with her earlier this year. The actress was slut-shamed for wearing ‘revealing’ and ‘not Indian’ clothes on the public platform.

Ankita Lokhande

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ star Ankita Lokhande found herself being trolled after she shared a series of photos on Instagram. She was instantly judged for her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput and was called ‘vulgar’ and ‘cheap’. Lokhande responded with positivity and effectively shut down her trolls.

Mahira Khan

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in NYC for the shoot of his upcoming film, ‘Dutt’ alongside Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who could possibly be there, for a vacation, a commercial or a movie shoot. While some of their fans were elated to spot them together and couldn’t wait for them to publicly label their relationship, others slut shamed Mahira for wearing tiny clothes and smoking so casually. Their pictures have taken the internet by storm and it hasn’t gone down too well with the Pakistanis who have been abusing and slamming her and even asking for a ban in their country.

Safa Baig

Irfan Pathan’s model wife, Safa Baig was deemed ‘un-Islamic’ after the Indian cricketer shared this photo of the two together. Bigots were quick to judge her for exposing her hands and wearing nail paint. One user commented, “Don’t apply nail polish, apply mehndi.” Soon enough, Pathan tweeted a message of love and said, “I repeat 🙂 If there is more love than hate I think we are doing alright. #spreadlove” (sic)

Mithali Raj

The Indian women’s cricket team captain was not spared when she shared this picture of herself in a spaghetti top. Some Tweeple got so offended that they demanded Mithali Raj take down the picture. Ultimately, it was these trolls who were at the receiving end of all the bashing. One user tweeted, “Her Choice… Delete ur comment & change ur mentality…” (sic)

Haseen Jahan

Team India’s star bowler, Mohammed Shami had to endure a vicious attack from his fans on social media after he posted a family photograph online with wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter last year. People soon started commenting on the western attire of Shami’s wife, with some even asking why she was not wearing a ‘hijab’.

Aneri Vajani

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoga Day! 🙂 #yoga day! A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

‘Beyadh’ actress Aneri Vajani was severely body-shamed after she shared a photo of herself in a bikini. While many rebuked her for wearing an ill-fitted bikini, several others didn’t shy away from picking on her body like vultures from calling her ‘ugly’ to ‘malnutritioned’, these trolls were ruthless and petty. In the picture, Aneri is seen posing in a red bra and yellow underwear.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

While vacationing in the Maldives, ‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit. Little did she realise that the photo would unleash a barrage of religious preaching on her Instagram, peppered with spiel on morality. The Dangal actress was repeatedly asked to “show some dignity at least in this pious month of Ramzan”. Others got embroiled in heated arguments with users who tried to defend her.

Disha Patani

#lastnight❤️#jiofilmfareawards2017 styling @leepakshiellawadi outfit @nicolasjebran makeup @joseherreramakeup hair @mr.evrus ❤️ @filmfare A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

The MS Dhoni actress, Disha Patani was not spared by trolls after she posted this photo of herself in a black dress at the Filmfare Awards. ‘Nice boobs’ and ‘Looking bitch’ were just some of the ‘compliments’ she received. Patani hit back by saying, “It’s easier to judge a woman on the basis of how much they cover up their skin, but it’s hard to accept your own cheap mentality…”

Nia Sharma

@photuwalas✌️✌️😘😘 @thank u @stylebysugandhasood for this video.. i tagged u finally🙈 @shraddhamishra8 love love 👄💄 @tonykakkar #waada #4thfebruary A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:18am PST

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestant, Nia Sharma has been named the third sexiest Asian women. Obviously, it didn’t go down too well with some who decided to humiliate her choices on social media. Sharma was reprimanded for behaving like a slut in a video; however, she followed it up with another video and wrote, “Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot. Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go ahead…I’ll post five more…Coz that’s exactly (why) I got this shoot done….!” (sic).