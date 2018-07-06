Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with Nick Jonas’ family in a unique way; see pics

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Jul 06, 2018 09:16 am
Washington D.C.: Pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Fourth of July (America’s Independence Day) celebrations are going viral on social media. The two, who recently returned to New York after a vacation in India and then a brief stopover in Brazil, were spotted spending quality time with Nick’s family as they went cycling.

According to E! Online, Priyanka and Nick went cycling with the singer’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner. Twinning in white, the alleged couple was also snapped holding hands.

The two have been romantically linked ever since they walked the 2017 MET Gala red carpet together.

