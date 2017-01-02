Priyanka Chopra shows her sportsmanship

Ruling the Bollywood charts for many years, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone took the mighty plunge to Hollywood. With harmony on their mind and leaving the competition behind these two have always been seen promoting and encouraging the other. That’s what happened recently when Priyanka wished nothing but good luck for Deepika’s first international venture.

“I’ve always said that Deepika is extremely talented and beautiful as well. I wish her the best for xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The trailers look amazing. I hope she gets the recognition that she is aiming for.”

While a lot of Priyanka’s fans were disappointed with the short appearance in the Baywatch trailer, Priyanka promised that her role in the film won’t disappoint her fans.

When Priyanka Chopra was asked if the makers of her film Baywatch were planning to release a special trailer to make up for her blink-and-miss appearance in the first one, she said, “I don’t know if the producers come out with one. I don’t interfere in all that. I just act and go. But let me just say you won’t be disappointed with the film.”