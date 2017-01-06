Priyanka Chopra sets her goals for 2017 

She global sensation that Priyanka is, she’s looked upon by many youngsters as a role model. On the occasion of this New Year, Priyanka posted a video talking about her New Year resolution. Confessing about her bad habits, Priyanka vowed to break them and pledges to take up some healthy ones.

Talking about her New Year Resolution, Priyanka said, “To do something that I’ve never done before. I usually take up resolutions and then I break them but this time am going to go healthy.”Confessing a series of bad habits that she follows, she said, “The world has a misconception that I am a super healthy person, I workout and I eat healthy. But the truth is that I drink 25 cups of coffee each day. I eat all sort of garbage food. I sleep for merely four hours.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shows her sportsmanship



Pledging to make herself healthy and treating her body right, PeeCee said, “So this year I’ve decided that I am going to get healthy. I’m going to work out and eat healthy. Am going to sleep for eight hours and treat my body well.”