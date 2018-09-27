Priyanka Chopra schools a man who questions her on feminism; watch video of her epic reply

There has been a huge debate on feminism in society for long time, but not many know of the term and its significance. When Priyanka Chopra was questioned on the same, she just gave an epic and brilliant reply to man who asked a question “If you are a feminist, why not defend the man who gets slapped by a woman for eve-teasing? Isn’t slapping a man a sort of abuse on him?”

Priyanka made it very simple for everyone and said that every individual is equal in society, and a woman can be a mother to a child as well as a CEO of the company simultaneously, this is Feminism.

Here is the video of Priyanka Chopra, where she sheds some light on feminism.



The video is from Global Education Skill Forum, and it is going viral on the internet.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Priyanka Chopra has voiced her opinion about feminism. Time and again, she has gone on record to stand up for equality. Say for that matter, she’s also one of the first ones to talk about pay disparity and why it’s important for people to understand that a woman is as deserving as a man. Guess, it’s time each woman comes forward to speak up and stop getting suppressed under this men-dominated society.