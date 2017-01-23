Priyanka Chopra reveals some interesting secrets on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee with Karan’ couch

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 5 is one of the most exciting shows ever. Not only are the biggest Bollywood celebrities appearing on the chat show, but because they are also making some surprising revelations. This time it was ‘Desi Girl’, Priyanka Chopra who graced the ‘Koffee’ couch and she was on fire.

It was a treat for Priyanka’s fans that were yearning to catch a glimpse of her under Indian skies. Priyanka’s episode was unique because she is the only one who came solo this season. Priyanka Chopra shed her global image and turned completely desi on Karan Johar’s controversial couch. From engaging in phone sex to turning down Hollywood offers, Priyanka spoke about a lot of stuff on the show.

First audition

We all know that actors have to give auditions to bag any part. However, Priyanka Chopra never gave an audition in India. Priyanka signed her films based on her performance. On ‘Koffee with Karan’, she revealed that she gave her very first audition for ‘Quantico’. She also revealed that, during the test she was nervous. She literally thanked god that she got the job.

Hollywood vs Bollywood

Priyanka and Karan talked about similar Hollywood studios and Bollywood studios ar. On being asked about how Dwayne is as a co-star and a person, Priyanka said, “He is courteous.” She took Salman’s reference and explained how Dwayne is just like Salman Khan, gives a gentleman feeling at a party and sits down for dinner with his entire family. Talking about Baywatch, Priyanka even hinted that Dwayne Johnson might visit India for the promotions.

Personal Life

Karan threw some no-bars attached question about Priyanka’s personal life, to which she had no option but to reply. Like who makes out with the lights on and who has been cheated on.

Superstition

Priyanka also revealed that she does not talk about her relationship because of superstition. She feels that “nazar bhi lagti hai kabhi kabhi”.

Ranbir Kapoor dating?

Talking about gossip, Karan asks whether Priyanka heard about Ranbir Kapoor dating someone or not. Priyanka jumps up excitedly and says, “Yes you just told me in the makeup room”. But we wonder was this really a joke or did they choose to hide it to avoid any issues later on?

Comparison with Deepika Padukone

Blame it on their simultaneous Hollywood debuts, or their Bollywood face-offs, a lot has been spoken and written about the apparent rivalry between Priyanka and Deepika Padukone. Priyanka said she is glad that more Indian actors are getting the opportunity to work.

Karan Johar asked Priyanka to gulp coffee shots as a yes to a question. Here is the list of the questions.

Kissed an ex after break up – Yes

Judged someone’s fashion sense at a party – Yes

Had phone sex – Yes

Hit ‘send’ and immediately regretted – Yes

Sent a sensual message – Yes

Taken shower with partner – Yes

Made out with lights off – Yes

The episode felt like two old friends were catching up. Their conversation was punctuated with ‘achas’ and ‘arres’.