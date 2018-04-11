Priyanka Chopra reveals how her brown skin lost her a role in the film

Priyanka Chopra confessed about how she faced racism in the industry and that due to the colour of her skin, the 35-year-old was refused from acting in a film. As reported by Daily Mail UK, the actress told InStyle magazine, “It affected me. They ‘called one of my agents and said, “She’s the wrong – what word did they use? ‘Physicality.’”

The actress who is playing the lead in Quantico and is also Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF said, as reported by InStyle, “So in my defense as an actor, I’m like, “Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?” Like, what does “wrong physicality” mean?”

The actress spoke to the Instyle about how the brown colour of her skin took away her chance to feature in the film, “My agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.”

Priyanka Chopra talks to InStyle about how an actress with coloured skin is paid less as compared to the other actress, “No one will say that a woman is getting paid less because she’s a woman of color, but the numbers mostly end up reflecting that. I feel it every year, especially when you’re doing movies with really big actors, whether it’s in India or America.”

“If an actor is getting 100 bucks, the conversation will start with max, like, 8 bucks. The gap is that staggering. In America, we don’t talk about it as brashly, whereas in India the issue is not skirted around. I’ve been told straight up, if it’s a female role in a movie with big, male actors attached, your worth is not really considered as much.”