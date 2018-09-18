Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas turn up the swag while indulging in the ranch life: See pics

The much-in-love couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, has been making headlines and enjoying their blissful post engagement romance. The couple has been spending time in Los Angeles from past couple of days. Nick Jonas is currently enjoying his birthday week as he turned 26 on September 16. Along with Priyanka, Nick’s older Joe Jonas has also been spending time with the couple and enjoying the birthday weekend.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph from their weekend and the couple was giving major twinning vibes. Both PeeCee and Nick dressed in blue and white and posed with Joe who also chose to keep it matchy with his family. She captioned it, “Stay cool. ????

@nickjonas @joejonas #cowgirl.”

Not only that, Priyanka Chopra has gone to enjoy jungle time with her gang of friends and fiance Nick Jonas. Enjoying the ranch life with her man by her side, she shared a group picture and wrote, “Ranch life #crew.”

The birthday weekend of Nick Jonas began with family and friends at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. On Saturday afternoon, he was seen at the stadium and took some swings at bat before enjoying the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners. The singer even performed for the crowd and it was a 10 mins set which were enjoyed by the audiences. Angels’ first baseman Albert Pujols surprised the singer with the birthday cake on the stage as Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas joined him to kickstart early birthday celebration. He went to hug Priyanka and shared a sweet kiss with her in front of the crowd. That was the very first time, they showed PDA in front of so many cameras. She even fed him the cake before he hugged his older brother Joe. “Thank you for all the birthday love. You all sound beautiful. I have a lot of friends and family and loved ones here tonight, ” Nick Jonas told the crowd. Later on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared another picture in which she is seen giving a sweet kiss to Nick on his cheek. The picture seemed to have been taken at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. She simply wrote, “Happy birthday baby. @nickjonas.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in her next Hindi film tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink. She has two Hollywood projects Isn’t It Romantic and Cowboy Ninja Viking. Nick Jonas has been busy with the promotions of his new single ‘Right Now’ with Robin Shulz.