Priyanka Chopra, Nia Sharma, Drashti Dhami: Check out sizzling hot pictures of Asia’s sexiest women
Indian women have topped the Asia’s sexiest list, with Priyanka Chopra on first position. The poll was conducted by London based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye. Apart from Priyanak, Nia Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Drashti Dhami are in the top 6. Pakistani actress Mahira got position 5 on the list.
Priyanka is very happy with the news, and has thanked everyone “I cannot actually take credit for this at all. Full credit should be given to my genetics and your optics! Thank you Eastern Eye and to everyone who voted for me to be Asia’s Sexiest Woman, for what I’m told is a record breaking number of times! I feel grateful and am humbled. Consistency is key,” said Priyanka Chopra.
Small screen beauty Nia Sharma came in second and held onto her position as the sexiest television star in the list. The talented actress was thrilled to be second after her inspiration Priyanka Chopra. “I dare to dream of reaching where Priyanka Chopra is one day. But seeing my name next to her in the list is no less a dream and struck me with a frenzied happiness. What my fans have done, I can’t pay them back in words. They make me feel confident and I feel I exist because of them. Yes it’s a TV girl who is weird, fierce, bizarre, wannabe or whatever names they call her. I owe my fans this joy and want to share it with them despite not being able to digest the development,” said Nia Sharma.
Other key names in the 2017 list include Niti Taylor (11), Sonam Kapoor (12), Jennifer Winget (14), Esha Gupta (17), Krystle DSouza (21), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (26), Erica Fernandes (28), Jacqueline Fernandez (30), Athiya Shetty (32), Anushka Shetty (42) and Anushka Sharma (44).