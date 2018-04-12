Priyanka Chopra meets PM in Delhi, invites him for Partners’ Forum

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra was in Delhi on Wednesday and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regards to an upcoming conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).

The Quantico star took to Instagram to inform about the meet and posted a photo too. Donning a white traditional outfit, the 35-year-old beauty is looking ethereal while standing next to Prime Minister Modi. She, along with the delegation, including Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and former President of Chile and incoming chair of PMNCH Board Michelle

Bachelet, invited the Prime Minister to join the upcoming PMNCH Partners’ Forum, to be held in New Delhi on December 12-13. In her post, the actor, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has expressed gratitude to PM Modi for meeting them and described the conversation with the Prime Minister as “insightful”.

“Very grateful to the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to meet me, Shri J.P. Nadda (Indian Health Minister) and Mrs. Michelle Bachelet, (former President of Chile, incoming #PMNCH Chair) in regards to being a patron for the Partners’ Forum which is being held in New Delhi in December this year. The aim is very important – the improvement and transformation of access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030,” she wrote in her post.

“This year, India will play host to the largest ever Partners’ Forum, with more than 1,200 delegates from more than 92 countries. “It was an insightful, positive conversation which was very heartening and inspiring because of the personal commitment of everyone at the meeting.

We covered a lot of ground from the various efforts being taken by individual countries & partners to building a collective environment that could help propel the change we seek for a better world. “We started something important today and I am looking forward to what is being set in motion,” the post further read.