Priyanka Chopra meets Charlize Theron, Lewis Hamilton and Suits stars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty in Dubai

Globetrotter Priyanka Chopra recently met with Academy Award winner Charlize Theron recently in Dubai. The duo along with other celebrities attended an event to praise the educators who have been nominated for their outstanding contribution to the teaching profession.

While the country celebrates international icon, Priyanka Chopra’s homecoming, the superstar was in Dubai recently with Hollywood actors Sarah Lafferty and Gina Torres, as well as Brit Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton for a global education and skills gala.

Talking about the event said Priyanka Chopra, “I listened to them talk about fighting for gun reform. It was extremely disturbing. This is not what children should be talking about, yet in the reality of our world today, they do. There’s a whole generation of kids we might lose if we don’t get them education”.

Also present at this gathering were three teen survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, who spoke about gun reforms. Sharing a picture, “#NeverAgain It’s difficult to muster up the words to describe my feelings after listening to Lewis Mizen, Suzanna Barna, and Kevin Trejos, three teen survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL on Feb 14th. I listened to them talk about fighting for gun reform, but what stood out the most were the specific reforms they are seeking…listening to teenagers speak in such detail about bullets, gun capacity, magazines, reloading times, etc is very surreal and extremely disturbing. This is not what children should be talking about…yet in the reality of our world today, they do. They are determined and (as they said themselves) they have age on their side…they’re not stopping anytime soon. And just like that, there is hope for the world! #GESD @gesforum.”

Priyanka Chopra also caught up with former Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, whom she had first met at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of an education gala in Boston three years ago. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “So wonderful to see you again @juliagillard…and proud to stand alongside you as a champion for global education. I’m looking forward to continuing our discussion from #UNGA. Big thank you to the @varkeyfdn for bringing us all together. #GESF @gesforum.”

Priyanka even met athletes Wladimir Klitschko and Sir Mo Farah and wrote, “@gomofarah @klitschko Two guys, a girl and a conversation! When you are in the company of two world class athletes, you’re guaranteed to walk away feeling like you can do and achieve anything. From comparing fist sizes to the crucial need for quality education around the world…we covered it all at the @gesforum. Awesome to meet you both. #GESF.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai on a three-day trip to finalize the details of her next Indian film. The actress will then head to Ireland by the end of the month, to shoot for the finale of her American TV show Quantico’s third season. The new season, which will have 13 episodes, will air in the month of April.