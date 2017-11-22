Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#RobertMugabe
Home / Entertainment / Priyanka Chopra makes another style statement with her haircut for Quantico 3

Priyanka Chopra makes another style statement with her haircut for Quantico 3

— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 22, 2017 11:43 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, who is popularly known as a style diva, and is often seen in new stylish look, whether it is new hairstyle or clothing sense.

Recently, the desi girl chopped off her long wavy and went for shoulder-length hair. Currently, she is shooting for Quantico and as per demand of script PeeCee has gone stylish — soft curls with blonde highlights that look very fashionable.

Priyanka Chopra shared a pictures on Instagram along with the caption, When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup


Another picture;

Credit for Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle goes to international celebrity hairstylist Christopher Fulton.

Tagged with:
  • Nina

    “when” captions hilarious! Anyway, she looks bloody gorgeous

EDITOR’S PICK