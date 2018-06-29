Priyanka Chopra looks extremely sultry in silk slip dress, we bet you can’t take your eyes off her!

When it comes to being sexy and sultry, Priyanka Chopra is a beauty one cannot ignore. From her Miss World days, PeeCee has given us fashion goals with her chic and sassy avatars. The Quantico star has topped the list of Maxim’s Hot 100 and was the cover star for their monthly issue, and boy her picture will make you drool.

It comes with no surprise, that for the fifth time, Priyanka has topped the list of Maxim’s Hot 100. On the cover, Priyanka looks stunning in a white monokini which she paired with a translucent white jacket and pants. Nude makeup, smokey eyes and a messy hairdo completed her look.

Furthermore, Maxim shared an inside shot of the actress looking sexy AF on their Twitter handle. The diva is definitely a nocturnal fantasy for many.

Maxim tweeted, “Can’t take our eyes off of the Queen! @priyankachopra is the hottest woman in the world in 2018! #PriyankaChopra #MaximHot100.”

Can’t take our eyes off of the Queen! @priyankachopra is the hottest woman in the world in 2018! #PriyankaChopra #MaximHot100 pic.twitter.com/e6QOsnMnAK — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) June 28, 2018

Recently, Priyanka was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas at the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. According to reports, the two are expected to have an engagement ceremony by July-end or August, this year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’.