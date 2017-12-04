Priyanka Chopra launches interactive trailer of Monsoon Shootout, watch video
New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra has shared the first trailer of Nawazzudin Siddiqui’s highly anticipated crime thriller ‘Monsoon Shootout.’
The film that premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2013, is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not. India’s first interactive trailer asks the user to take a decision for protagonist Vijay Varma, who plays the cop.
“Shoot or not to shoot? YOU get to decide what happens next in the trailer for #MonsoonShootout what a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate & push boundaries of the filmmaking process…”, the ‘Baywatch’ star tweeted on her official Twitter handle, along with the trailer.
