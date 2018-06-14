Priyanka Chopra is making headlines for her alleged relationship with Nick Jonas. Professionally, right now she has nothing except ‘Bharat’ as she has wrapped up her work on the third and controversial season of ‘Quantico’, her Hollywood movie ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t it Romantic’. If the reports are to be believed Priyanka Chopra has joined Deepika Padukone to be one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Priyanka is charging Rs 12 crore for ‘Bharat’. This is the same amount Deepika was paid for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’. Deepika is the highest paid female actor today and she had admitted the same on BFFs with Vogue that she was paid more than the male co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for ‘Padmaavat’.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Priyanka are two actors who have been vocal about the gender pay gap. Male superstars are offered a much higher remuneration. In an earlier interview, Priyanka had said, “I think gender pay gap is a global problem. It exists in every profession, be it Hollywood, Bollywood or the business sector where males are paid more than females. I feel it’s a big problem and is not just confined to the film industry. My appearance on the top 10 list Forbes 100 celebrity list highlights the same problem.

Deepika Padukone has also been one of the advocates of pay equality. She had said, “If you comparing our pay scale with the men, then yes it is very less. If you are comparing what girls used to get before and what they are getting in the last one or two years then I can say that there has been a major shift and we are hoping and trying. But this is not a war.”