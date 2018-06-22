Priyanka Chopra is very fond of kids but is not planning to have any in near future

Actress Priyanka Chopra has never been vocal about her personal life and relationships. Recently she opened up about her life in an interview with People, the actress states that she likes to live in the moment and would love to have kids in near future.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that,” Priyanka was quoted as saying.

She has been spotted with her niece, baby Krishna, many times in past few months. It seems like she shares a special bond with the baby, but she is not planning to have kids of her own in near future.

Priyanka didn’t speak about her alleged relationship with singer Nick Jonas but was snapped cosying up with Nick on the yacht and was spotted attending his family wedding. Today both Nick and Priyanka arrived in Mumbai and rumours are that Priyanka wanted him to meet her mother, Madhu Chopra.

She talked about her foundation and said, “My foundation is very small and self-funded right now,” she explains. “I want to be able to make it something to reckon with because it comes from a very deep place for me. We fund education for kids who want to study and can’t afford it, from around the world. But I want to make that into a big thing. That’s part of my 10-year plan.”

Priyanka Chopra will soon fly back to India to start the shooting for her upcoming film Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani. If reports are to be believed Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4.