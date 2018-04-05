Priyanka Chopra is the eternal beauty; check these latest pictures from her photoshoot

The Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is busy with her international project which is season 3 of Quantico and for this the actress has moved to Ireland to shoot a major part of the season. Priyanka has a tight schedule but the actress got some free time for her fans and uploaded a few pictures from behind the scenes of a photoshoot which she is doing for Quantico on her Instagram account.

The actress has captioned every picture differently and she is looking eternally ravishing in every frame.

Priyanka Chopra headlines the American TV series as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish and will return to the small screen on April 26 with the premiere of Quantico 3. Earlier speaking about her role the actress said, “Alex trusts no one and is emotionally disconnected because of what she has been through. I trust absolutely everyone and am totally emotionally invested. She’s had the most dysfunctional family, and I have the most loving, functional one imaginable.”

Eat, Pray, Love #Quantico A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 4, 2018 at 9:10am PDT