Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Priyanka Chopra is keen to collaborate with world famous Rihanna

Priyanka Chopra is keen to collaborate with world famous Rihanna

— By PTI | Oct 25, 2017 06:38 pm
FOLLOW US:

Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with international names like Pitbull and DJ Will Sparks, says she would like to collaborate with singer Rihanna. Priyanka treated her fans to a question and answer session as she scored a following of 20 million on Twitter.

When a fan asked her which female artist she would like to collaborate with, Priyanka replied: “I’d love to collaborate with Rihanna. I think she’s awesome.”  Another fan asked her what would she be if not an actress or a singer. She said: “An engineer. At least that’s what I thought at 17. Now I haven’t done anything else for a while, so maybe writing.”

Also Read: ‘Hero’ Priyanka Chopra meets fans on ‘Quantico’ set

Priyanka is currently shooting for the third season of the American crime drama series “Quantico”. She will be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish. “This season brings together an amazing new team and new flavour to ‘Quantico’! I’m excited to share (it) with you all,” she said.


Besides “Quantico”, the “Mary Kom” actress has already completed her next film “Isn’t It Romantic”, featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019. She will also star as a single mom in “A Kid Like Jake” alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…