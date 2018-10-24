Priyanka Chopra is all snuggly with her ‘BAE’ Nick Jonas in this latest Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra and her fiancée Nick Jonas have always been showering love at each other. Many times, the duo has been sharing their lovely pictures of togetherness on their Instagram account. However, now Priyanka is missing her bae Nick as both of them are busy in their respective work.

While expressing how much she is missing Nick, Priyanka shared an adorable picture of herself with Nick. She captioned, “Bae ❤️@nickjonas”

View this post on Instagram Bae ❤️@nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 23, 2018 at 7:29pm PDT

In this picture, we can see how Priyanka is badly missing Nick. After all, the duo never leaves each other for a longer time. Their romantic pose in the picture indicates that they are meant to be with each other forever. Apart from the post, Priyanka also put an Instagram story in which she added Nick’s concert video and wrote, “Amazing”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are reportedly tying the knot on December 2, 2018 in Jodhpur. On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for The Sky Is Pink starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.