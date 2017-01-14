Priyanka Chopra involved in an accident on Quantico set, hospitalised

Priyanka Chopra is involved in a accident on the set of ‘Quantico’. She was taken to the hospital immediately.

Reportedly, On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra slipped and fell down on her head while performing a stunt while shoot for ABC’s Quantico. The actress was examined by doctors and was then discharged from the hospital a few hours later.

Recently, PeeCee had a great time at 74th Golden Globes 2017. She said, “I think it’s a great time for Indian or south Asian artists to be represented in global pop culture. Things are changing today. I feel earlier, we were under-represented there. But I think Indian talent has a lot of potential”

According to E! Online, the 34-year-old actress has since been released, and a spokesperson for ABC tells that it was a “minor incident.”

Priyanka has created a space for herself in America with the success of her TV show “Quantico”, which she will follow up with her debut Hollywood role in “Baywatch”.