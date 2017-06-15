Priyanka Chopra gets rated No.1 actor in Hollywood

Los Angeles: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra has taken the top spot on Top Actors chart beating her “Baywatch” co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

A week after ranking on The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top Actors chart at No.2, Priyanka replaced Johnson atop the newest tally.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart’s methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended on June 6.

Priyanka, who shot to fame in the US with the show “Quantico”, rises 2-1 on the chart, gaining in multiple metrics, including 98 per cent in Twitter mentions in the tracking week, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Johnson and Efron rank at numbers 2 and 9, respectively.