Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot mark America’s Independence Day

New Delhi: Actors Priyanka Chopra, Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others marked the United States of America’s (USA) 242nd year on Wednesday. Celebs took to social media to mark the Independence Day (the Fourth of July), which recognises American tradition, government and the country’s rich history.

The ‘Baywatch’ star, who recently returned to New York after a vacation in India and then a brief stopover in Brazil, took to Instagram to wish “Happy 4th of July America.” Here’s what the other stars posted:

Gal Gadot: Wishing you all a safe and happy 4th of July!!

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Happy Independence Day everybody! Thank you @realchefrush for nominating me to #Flex4Forces today on @GMA. How could I say no? Thank you to you and all of our real action heroes who make this country great.

Ellen DeGeneres: Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going.

Madonna: We can actually Live up to our National Anthem!!! I Have Faith! Happy Independence Day!! Now All we have to do Is treat every human being with Dignity and Respect! While also thinking in an independent way! #lifeisaparadox. #rebelheart